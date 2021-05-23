SEMINOLE — A 56-year-old motorcyclist died at a local hospital May 22 after a crash with a SUV that occurred at the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and 54th Avenue North in Seminole.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a motorcycle and vehicle crash about 12:30 p.m.
According to deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team, Kristen Johnson, 46, was driving a 2015 Nissan Rouge traveling southbound on Seminole Boulevard, preparing to make a left turn to travel eastbound on 54th Avenue North. Stephen Smith and his passenger, Robyn Cox, 54, were traveling northbound on Seminole Boulevard on a 2018 Harley Davidson Street Glide.
Deputies say Smith tried to beat the red light so when Johnson made her left turn, his motorcycle collided with the SUV in the intersection.
Smith and Cox were ejected from the motorcycle. Smith was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Cox also was transported to the hospital and as of Saturday afternoon was listed in stable but critical condition.
Johnson and a 14-year-old passenger in her SUV suffered minor injuries.
Deputies say impairment does not appear to be a factor.