Seminole man charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography

SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 34-year-old Seminole man about 10:53 a.m. April 28 on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.
Arthur Joseph Baker was booked into the county jail on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $200,000 — $10,000 for each count.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child exploitation material being uploaded from a social media application.
Detectives identified Baker as the suspect and obtained a search warrant for his residence, which they served on April 22.
Detectives say they collected several computer-related items and discovered multiple videos of child pornography on the devices and an online conversation where he talked about the ages he preferred in the pornography.
Baker turned himself in at the county jail on April 28.
Anyone who feels they have been a victim or that has additional information in this case is asked to call Detective Paden of the Crimes Against Children Unit at 727-582-6200.