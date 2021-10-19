CLEARWATER — A 91-year-old Clearwater man died at a local hospital from injuries received in an Oct. 18 house fire.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in a single family home on Claire Street about 7:58 a.m. They found a man, later identified as Thomas Banes, who was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital in critical condition. Banes later died at the hospital.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue reported that the fire started in a back bedroom and was caused by a lit cigarette in a garbage can.