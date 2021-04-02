PALM HARBOR — A 58-year-old Clearwater man suffered serious injuries in a four-vehicle crash that occurred about 11:25 a.m. April 2 on northbound U.S. 19 north of Alderman Road in Palm Harbor.
According to Florida Highway Patrol the man was driving a pickup truck traveling southbound on U.S. 19 South in the outside lane approaching Fox Chase Boulevard when the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder. The driver over-corrected and the vehicle traveled back across the southbound lanes and median.
The pickup truck then entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 and collided with the left side of a van being driven by a 56-year-old woman from Depew, New York, who received minor injuries.
The pickup truck then overturned, FPH said.
The impact redirected the van to the right where it collided with the left side of a sedan-type vehicle being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Tarpon Springs, who was not injured.
A 43-year-old woman from Tarpon Springs driving a sports utility vehicle attempted to avoid a collision and steered to the right but still struck the right rear of the sedan. The 43-year-old also was uninjured.
FHP said al the vehicles except the pickup truck, which overturned, rotated to a final rest along the east shoulder of northbound U.S. 19, which was closed for about three hours.