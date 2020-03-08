CLEARWATER — A Pinellas County detention deputy lost his job March 6 after an investigation found that he had harassed and intimidated an inmate at the jail, 14400 49th St. N., Clearwater.
According to press release from the Administrative Investigation Division, Deputy Roy Harper, 56, was working in a maximum security housing area of the jail on Dec. 10, 2019. Investigators say while Deputy Harper was supervising the distribution of commissary to inmates, Quentin Jhagroo, 22, unintentionally made contact with Deputy Harper’s left arm while walking past him.
Deputy Harper started talking to Jhagroo, making statements such as, “do you want to handle this like a man,” “do you want me to write you up on a DR (Disciplinary Report),” “do you want me to press charges,” and “you know that’s an assault on an officer.”
Investigators say during this conversation, Deputy Harper removed his agency issued 911/Rescue Tool from his duty belt, opened it, approached the inmate and briefly held it to Jhagroo’s chest as a threat.
Jhagroo testified that he perceived Deputy Harper’s actions to be a threat and felt intimidated by his actions.
A 911/Rescue Tool is a specially designed hooked shaped blade used in emergency situations for fast cutting.
During the course of the investigation, Deputy Harper admitted his actions were inappropriate, a mistake and a bad decision. The entire interaction was captured on the Pinellas County Jail’s video surveillance system.
View the video at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1RnmekioqkksopHw4NZpsJqMVduIny5JF
As a result of the investigation, the Administrative Review Board determined that Deputy Harper violated Sheriff’s Office policy and he was terminated effective Friday, March 6.