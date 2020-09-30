Largo man charged with possession of child porn held on $2 million bail

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 27-year-old Largo man about 11 a.m. Sept. 30 after reportedly finding child pornography images on several of the man’s electronic devices.
Bryan Montgomery Acton was booked into the Pinellas County jail on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $2 million — $100,000 for each count. He also was charged with one count of transmission of child pornography. Bail was set at $5,000.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began in investigation on July 8, 2019 after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. Their investigation led them to Acton.
Detectives obtained a search warrant from the Sixth Judicial Circuit for Acton’s residence. Detectives say they recovered multiple child pornography images from multiple electronic devices belonging to Acton.
In an interview with detectives on Sept. 30, Acton reportedly admitted to possessing child pornography and to sharing/transmitting the files with others.
Anyone who has been a victim or knows someone who may have had contact with Acton is asked to call Detective Paden of the Crimes Against Children Unit at 727-582-6200.