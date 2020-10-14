Pinellas Park woman charged with DUI manslaughter after fatality crash

ST. PETERSBURG — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 28-year-old Pinellas Park woman about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13 on multiple charges in connection with a fatality crash at the intersection of 66th Street North and 54th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.
According to FHP, Kaitlyn Ann Sauer was driving a pickup truck traveling southbound on 66th Street North about 1:24 p.m. A 64-year-old man was traveling on a motorized scooter traveling westbound on 54th Avenue North.
Troopers say Sauer failed to stop for a red traffic signal and collided with the scooter. The unidentified man on the scooter died at the scene of the crash.
Sauer was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of DUI manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation on a burglary charge.