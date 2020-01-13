Palm Harbor man accused of sexual battery on 13-year-old

PALM HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 19-year-old Palm Harbor man about 6 p.m. Jan. 12 after he reportedly sexually battered a 13-year-old girl.
Alexander Fortuna was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one charge of sexual battery. Bail was set at $100,000. He also was charged with violation of probation from a previous arrest for marijuana sales.
According to detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit, the 13-year-old girl fell asleep in Fortuna’s bedroom on Jan. 11. She woke up about 6 a.m. as Fortuna was sexually battering her.
Detectives say the victim pretended to be asleep out of fear. She said that Fortuna’s breath smelled of beer and she heard what sounded like a cell phone taking pictures.
Afterwards, she called 911.
Detectives interviewed Fortuna and he reportedly admitted to sexually battering the victim as she had described to detectives. They say he also admitted to drinking beer and taking photos on his cell phone during the battery, but said he had since deleted the photos.
Detectives say Fortuna told them he conducted internet searches related to sexual battery sentencing and for DNA for sexual assaults.