Pinellas Park Middle School student charged for threatening school shooting

PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 13-year-old student at Pinellas Park Middle School Feb. 22 after she threatened to shoot up her school in a Snapchat post.
She was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with written threats to conduct a mass shooting.
According to a media release, investigators received an anonymous tip on the night of Feb. 21, stating that the 13-year-old had threatened to shoot up her school in a Snapchat post, which was reposted to TikTok.
In the post, the girl wrote, "I'm Can't be the only one who want to shoot up my school, not going to do it just a thought." It then reads, "Are you ok, no it's Monday tomorrow."
Deputies say when she realized people were screenshotting her post, she removed it. It was followed by a separate post saying, "For all you that reposted, it was a joke and I did not mean it."
Deputies met with the girl and her parents during the investigation. She reportedly admitted to posting the threats and said it was, "just a joke."
Deputies say the girl does not have access to any firearms and she did not appear to have the means to carry out the threat.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office offers a social media resource to parents called, "A Toolbox for Parents." The toolbox provides resources to help parents in protecting their families while online and can be found at www.pcsoweb.com.