SEMINOLE — Florida Highway Patrol says an 82-year-old Seminole man died at a local hospital Dec. 4 from injuries he suffered when he was in a crash with a dump truck Nov. 19 on Northbound Seminole Boulevard near 117th Drive North.
Troopers say Noah Junior Funk was riding his bicycle westbound on 117th Drive North approaching the intersection of Seminole Boulevard about 10:09 a.m. Nov. 19. Iran D. Manrique-Herna, 54, of Tampa was driving a 1996 Kenworth dump truck traveling northbound on Seminole Boulevard in the outside lane approaching the intersection of 117th Drive North.
Troopers say when the bicyclist got to the intersection, he failed to stop or yield and traveled into the path of the dump truck, which collided with the bicyclist.
Funk was transported to Bayfront Medical Center with critical injuries. He died at the hospital Dec. 4.