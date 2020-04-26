CLEARWATER — After receiving multiple phone calls about a man driving on the beach, Clearwater police arrested a 25-year-old man about 2:45 p.m. April 25, in the parking lot of the Sheraton Sand Key, 1160 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach.
Clearwater police say John Bosshard McGarry of Sandpoint, Idaho told them he was bored, which is the reason he decided to take a ride on the beach.
McGarry was driving a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander traveling north when he was first spotted. Police say he refused to stop and took off at speeds of about 35 mph on the sand.
He eventually stopped in the parking lot of the Sheraton Sand Key as he tried to make it back to Gulf Boulevard.
He was booked into the county jail and charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license. He was released from jail for time served.