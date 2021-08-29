Bicyclist killed when hit by driver charged with DUI

SEMINOLE — A 44-year-old man died at the scene of a crash that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 28 near 5316 Seminole Blvd. in Seminole.
According to deputies with the Pinellas County’s Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team, Nole Karcher was walking his Trek bicycle from east to west across Seminole Boulevard outside a designated crosswalk when Brian Thomas, 46, of Kenneth City struck him. Thomas was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on Seminole Boulevard.
Deputies say Thomas showed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation was done. Thomas was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with DUI with death and possession of clonazepam. Bail was set at $6,000.