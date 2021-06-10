Clearwater police seek driver in hit-and-run fatality crash with skateboarder

CLEARWATER — Police are asking for help to locate a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred June 10 on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
According to Clearwater police traffic homicide investigators, a 2010 Toyota Sierra was headed east on Gulf-to-Bay about 2 a.m. when it struck a man on a skateboard just east of Keene Road.
Police say the skateboarder, also headed east, was traveling in the lanes of traffic. The skateboarder was identified as Tyler Deremo, 26, of Largo. He was transported to Morton Plant Hospital where he later died.
The driver of the Toyota fled the scene. Witnesses told police that the driver never hit his brakes. The damaged vehicle was found shortly after the crash abandoned in the 2100 block of Cleveland Street.
Police say they know who owns the vehicle and are looking for the driver.
Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.