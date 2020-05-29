(The Center Square) — A 23-year-old California native and Tampa resident who served three years in a Saudi Arabian prison for attempting to join ISIS has been arrested for allegedly planning Tampa Bay area terrorist attacks, including a mass shooting similar to the June 2016 Orlando Pulse massacre that left 49 dead and 53 wounded.
According to a 63-page affidavit, Muhammed Momtaz Al-Azhari was arrested by the FBI on Sunday after taking possession of weapons, including a Glock and a silencer, he allegedly intended to use in rehearsed attacks on Honeymoon Island in Dunedin and against the Tampa FBI field office and businesses along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard.
Al-Azhari, who had been under FBI surveillance since April, was charged with providing material support to the Islamic State. If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison.
The arrest and disclosures regarding planned terrorist attacks was the second terrorist-related incident involving ISIS and al-Qaida supporters in Florida in six months.
On May 18, the FBI confirmed Second Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, a Royal Saudi Arabian Air Force cadet training at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, was acting on behalf of al-Qaida on Dec. 6, when he shot and killed three U.S. Navy sailors and wounded eight others before being gunned down by Escambia County sheriff deputies.
Al-Azhari’s arrest also came three days after Adam Salim Alsahli, 20, a Syrian-born American citizen and Texas resident, opened fire on guards at NAS Corpus Christi, wounding one before he was killed attempting to drive a truck though the base’s main gate. Alsahli, like Alshamrani, had expressed support for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.
Al-Azhari was arrested after an investigation by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force; police departments in Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg; and sheriff’s offices in Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties.
According to the affidavit, Al-Azhari was recorded expressing admiration for Omar Mateen, the deceased Pulse nightclub shooter, and he drove to Orlando “to scope out the location.”
When a confidential informant asked how many he wanted to kill, the affidavit said Al-Azhari replied, “I don’t want to take four or five, no. I want to take at least 50. You know like, brother Omar Mateen in Orlando did. He took 49 with him.”
The affidavit details how Al-Azhari negotiated with an undercover FBI agent in a series of exchanges in April and early May to purchase firearms and silencers, including a “baby AK-47.” He was arrested after taking possession of weapons allegedly to be used in an attack, including a “full Glock 19.”
On May 1, Al-Azhari was arrested by Tampa police for unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm after entering a Home Depot where he worked “with a derringer-style pistol on his person.” He was charged and released, under the condition he not possess firearms.
During the investigation, the affidavit said Al-Azhari’s Home Depot co-workers expressed concern about his statements regarding Islam, guns and violence and the fact he kept a 9 mm handgun in his car.
The affidavit said, “a supervising employee said Al-Azhari often spoke of Islam and conveyed views that were passionate and aggressive. In reference to Sept. 11 attacks, Al-Azhari said he believed Americans got what they deserved.”
Al-Azhari was arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2015 after arriving there and planning to slip into Syria to join ISIS. He was convicted for attempting to join a terrorist organization and conspiring with two other people, including his father, to commit terrorist crimes.
He served three years in a Saudi prison and "was removed" to the U.S. in December 2018. He returned to California and lived with his grandmother before moving to Tampa in June 2019.