Clearwater police arrest two in recent shootings

CLEARWATER — Clearwater Police detectives arrested two suspects over the weekend as they continue their investigations into seven shootings that have occurred in the city since December.
The first was Tyrese Jerrido, a 17-year-old male who was arrested March 21 and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Police say he was involved in a March 11 shooting that occurred in the 400 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Two victims in their driveway were hit by gunfire and injured. Jerrido later showed up at Morton Plant Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.
The second was Lamar Grayon Johnson, 19, of Largo, who was arrested March 20 and charged with delinquent in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $15,000. Johnson was released on surety bond at 2:44 p.m. March 21.
Detectives say when they were searching for Jerrido on Saturday in the 900 block of Engman Street, they saw Johnson pull a gun from his waistband and throw it into a bush. According to police, the weapon was stolen out of St. Petersburg.
Police believe the seven shootings that have occurred since December are connected.
Homicide detectives arrested a 19-year-old man March 17 wanted in connection with a March 8 drive-by shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
Derriontae Ward was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
"The detectives and officers at the Clearwater Police Department have never been more committed to reducing violence in our community," said Police Chief Dan Slaughter in a press release.