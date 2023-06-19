LARGO — The owner of a Largo-based pool service has been charged with grand theft and other charges after the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said several customers complained of being scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit arrested David Joseph Greiner, 39, of St. Petersburg and charged him with six counts of grand theft and three counts of violating Florida’s Moneys Received by Contractors statute. Greiner is the owner of Platinum Pools and Spas LLC, 2300 Tall Pines Drive in Largo.
PCSO said detectives began an investigation Dec. 9 after receiving a complaint from a victim who hired Platinum Pools to perform detailed remodeling work on an in-ground pool at a residence. The victim paid Greiner a $40,668.00 down payment to commence work.
Detectives say the money was deposited into the bank by Greiner on the same day. Greiner never showed up to the residence to work on the pool and after seven months of the project not commencing, the customer requested their deposit back due to lack of communication and no work being performed. Detectives say Greiner never provided a refund to the victim.
Eight related complaints were also recorded relating to Platinum Pools. The total monetary loss is about $311,329.
Detectives interviewed Greiner regarding the complaints on June 15. Greiner refused to take ownership or admit any wrongdoing. Greiner blamed the victims for being "difficult and conspiring
against him," detectives said.
Greiner was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.