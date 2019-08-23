Law enforcement to conduct ‘Saturation Saturday’ campaign

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies and local law enforcement will join the national MADD "Saturation Saturday" campaign this weekend and conduct a Wolf Pack operation from 7 p.m. Aug. 24 through 5 a.m. Aug. 25.
Pinellas County deputies, in conjunction with police from Clearwater, Gulfport, Indian Shores, Kenneth City, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs, as well as the Florida Highway Patrol will maintain a proactive profile over the weekend on the highly traveled roadways of Pinellas County.
The operation is part of the Sheriff's on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving.
The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.
This DUI Wolf Pack operation is dedicated to Yvonne Meyers, who was 18 years old when she was killed by a drunk driver after being involved in a crash on June 18, 1992, near the intersection of US Highway 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. Meyers was a passenger in a vehicle that was being driven by a drunk driver.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.), Chaplains Outreach Ministries and the Suncoast Safety Council will be supporting law enforcement during the operation.