A 72-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were injured when their motorcycle crashed about 12:57 p.m. May 16 on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Florida Highway Patrol reports that a St. Petersburg man was driving the motorcycle northbound on I-275 between Mileposts 12 and 13 when the rear tire blew out. He lost control and the motorcycle overturned.
FHP says the unidentified man and the unidentified woman from Woodstock Georgia were ejected from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.
No further details were available as FHP no longer releases names, vehicle information or other details.