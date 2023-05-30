LARGO — Police said a woman was killed after she ran a red light and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Keene and Belleair roads.
A Largo Police Department report stated that a Volkswagen Jetta southbound on Keene Road struck a GMC Sierra that had been northbound on Keene and was making a left turn onto Belleair Road.
The driver of the Jetta, Kimberly Murzyn, 38, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. A passenger in her vehicle, described as a young minor, was also taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the Sierra, a 63-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.