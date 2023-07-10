LARGO — A July 4 crash in Largo left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the Largo Police Department reported.
LPD said a Nissan Altima was southbound on 113th Street N about 8:43 a.m. and made a left turn in front of a BMW 535i that was northbound on 113th with the right-of-way.
The driver of the BMW had minor injuries and signed a medical refusal at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
LPD said the Nissan driver was determined to be at fault, but alcohol was not a factor and there are currently no pending criminal charges.