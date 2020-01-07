Clearwater police seek help to locate aggravated battery suspect

CLEARWATER — Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a Dec. 30 stabbing at Vine Avenue and Palmetto Street in Clearwater.
Clearwater police and fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing call about 10:08 p.m. that Monday. The victim, Sandra Eddy, 31, was stabbed in the upper part of her body and was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa for treatment. Police say the stabbing took place after a verbal dispute that turned violent.
Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating Shateardra Woods, 37, who is wanted for aggravated battery in connection to the stabbing.
Police reported Jan. 7 that the victim remains in the hospital, but detectives believe Woods has been evading police with the help of others. Police say anyone who assists the suspect may be subject to criminal charges.
Police say Woods is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes. Police asks that anyone who is aware of Woods' location to call 727-462-4242.