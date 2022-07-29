PINELLAS PARK — A patient is in critical condition and four first responders are in stable condition after Pinellas Park police say an ambulance transporting a critically ill patient collided with a BMW at an intersection Friday afternoon.
At 4:46 p.m., a Sunstar Emergency vehicle transporting a critically ill patient was traveling south on 49th Street approaching 118th Avenue and attempting to clear the intersection. At the same time, a Blue BMW was traveling east on 118th Avenue approaching 49th Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection and the Sunstar vehicle flipped onto its side.
There were five occupants in the Sunstar vehicle, including the patient, three Sunstar employees and one St. Petersburg Fire paramedic. The Sunstar employees and paramedic are in stable condition. The patient originally being transported remains in critical condition. All were transported to Bayfront Medical Center.
The two occupants of the BMW refused to be transported to the hospital, police said.
There are no charges at this time, but the incident is under investigation, police said.