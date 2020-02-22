Clearwater police investigating burglaries at medical marijuana dispensaries

CLEARWATER — Police are investigating two burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 21 at medical marijuana dispensaries.
The first occurred at 3:43 a.m. at Trulieve, 645 Bayway Blvd., Clearwater Beach.
The second occurred less than an hour later at 4:20 a.m. at Trulieve, 24639 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Police say in each case, the suspects gained entry to the businesses by prying out a window. They then entered the businesses and made off with an unknown amount of inventory. The suspects concealed their faces during the crimes and left the scene in a black Camaro. One of the suspects was wearing bright blue shoes.
According to Clearwater police, no other similar cases have occurred in Clearwater or Pinellas County, cases have been reported elsewhere across the state, including Vero Beach, Lakeland and the Villages.
Anyone with information on the crimes should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.