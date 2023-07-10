LARGO — Largo and Seminole firefighters answering a house-fire call July 9 in unincorporated Largo discovered a man lying prone inside the house, authorities said.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies also responded to the home at 10422 116th Ave. N as the two departments were fighting the fire about 10:29 p.m. PCSO said firefighters made a forced entry through the front door and found 59-year-old Thomas Shook lying on the floor.
Shook was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives are investigating the fire and say that it does not appear to be suspicious. The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.