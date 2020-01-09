Clearwater police: man arrested after vehicle strikes crossing guard

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 68-year-old Clearwater man about 6 p.m. Jan. 8 after his vehicle reportedly crashed into a crossing guard just south of Oak Grove Middle School and then fled the scene.
Gregory Robert Olson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury and driving with a suspended license. Bail was set at $5,250. He also was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Clearwater police as well as fire & rescue personnel responded to the crash about 4:28 p.m. at South Belcher Road and Catalina Drive. When they arrived Olson’s Honda Accord was pinned by other motorists at Belcher and Nursery roads.
Police say crossing guard Ernest Comeau, 78, who was helping students cross Catalina Drive, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he was admitted. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening. Comeau has been a crossing guard for three years.