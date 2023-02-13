ST. PETERSBURG — A father has been arrested after he brought his teen son to a street race in St. Petersburg, where the boy was struck and killed by a motorcyclist going more than 100 mph, police said.
Johnny Julio Martin, 35, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of child neglect in death of Ethan Julio Martin, 13, authorities said.
On Jan. 28, a crowd formed on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North for illegal street racing, police said. At 12:35 a.m., Ethan Martin crossed 28th Street into the path of a motorcyclist, they said, and the motorcyclist struck and killed Ethan and injured another bystander.