CLEARWATER — Police have released the name of a man found unresponsive in a pool on Yulee Drive in Clearwater Oct. 4 by lawn maintenance workers.
Clearwater police say Darian Welch-Weaver, 30, remains in critical condition at Morton Plant Hospital, as of the afternoon of Oct. 5.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue and police responded to a call of a near drowning about 5:26 p.m. Oct. 4. An adult male, who is a pool service worker, was found unresponsive in the pool.
Welch-Weaver was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with what police described as potential life-threatening injuries.