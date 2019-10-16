Clearwater police detectives seek help to identify burglary suspect

CLEARWATER — Police detectives are asking the public's help to identify a vehicle burglary suspect. The crime occurred the evening of Oct. 12 at the Water's Edge condominiums, 331 Cleveland St.
Clearwater police say the suspect parked his newer-model Hyundai Sonata near the condominium’s main entrance and then entered the parking garage, where he committed a vehicle burglary to an unlocked vehicle.
Police say the male suspect has tattoos on his left calf and upper left arm.
Detectives remind Clearwater residents to always lock their car doors and store valuables out of sight, in addition to not leaving keys inside. Eighty percent of vehicle burglaries occur in cars that are left unlocked.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.