‘Off road’ truck crashes into building on Island Estates

CLEARWATER — Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle crash that occurred about 11:45 p.m. July 8 at 223 Dolphin Point on Island Estates in Clearwater.
Police say a 2004 Ford F150 “off road” truck had crashed into the building, striking the power meter box and causing the building to lose power. Prior to crashing into the building, the truck drove over two parking space dividers, collided with a cement light pole, two other vehicles and two scooters.
The driver, Daryl Redgrave, 42, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police say the crash may have been alcohol related.