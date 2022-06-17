EAST LAKE — A Palm Harbor woman died Thursday when the vehicle in which she was a passenger was struck by another car on County Road 611, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
An FHP report states that about 4:58 p.m. a sedan southbound on C.R. 611 struck the passenger side of another sedan that had turned left into its path at Tarpon Lake Boulevard. The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 21-year-old woman from Trinity, was not injured. The driver of the other car, a 66-year-old Palm Harbor woman, suffered serious injuries. The passenger, 77, suffered fatal injuries.
All involved were wearing seat belts.