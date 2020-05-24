CLEARWATER — Florida Highway reports that a 72-year-old driver lost control of her SUV and ended up crashing into a house on Woodring Drive in Clearwater about 7:20 p.m. May 23.
Troopers say the unidentified woman was driving her SUV eastbound on Woodring Drive, west of the T-intersection with Owen Drive, when she lost control of the vehicle.
The SUV traveled off the road and onto the front lawn of 2701 Woodring Drive, colliding with a palm tree.
The driver attempted to regain control of her vehicle, but according to FHP, she “made unsuccessful evasive maneuvers” and again lost control of the SUV.
The vehicle then traveled back onto Woodring Drive, across both lanes and onto the front lawn of 2504 Woodring Drive where it collided with the southwest corner of the house.
Troopers say her injuries were minor.