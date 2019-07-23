CLEARWATER — Police report that a 15-month-old girl is in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital after she was found unconscious in her family pool Monday night.
Clearwater police responded to a home in the 1900 block of Douglas Avenue about 8:20 p.m. July 22 after receiving the call about the child, who was initially transported to Mease Dunedin Hospital.
According to additional information released July 23, family and friends had been in the pool area when they entered the house to prepare for dinner. When the group entered the home, a rear sliding glass door leading into the enclosed pool area was inadvertently left open just enough for the toddler to go through.
The toddler entered the pool area through the sliding glass door and went the water. Her 7-year-old sister removed the unresponsive toddler from the pool. Family members started CPR as other family members were calling 911.