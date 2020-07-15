Twin brothers from Oldsmar jailed on firearm and drug charges

OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested twin brothers from Oldsmar about 1:36 a.m. July 14 on firearms and drug charges.
Nicholas Antonio Aponte and Mason Thomas Aponte, 19, were booked into the county jail on charges of armed trafficking in cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft of a firearm, possession of THC oil and possession of alprazolam. Bail for each brother was set at $154,000 on the drug charges. The jail reports did not show charges related to firearms.
Deputies say they made contact with the twins about 10:27 p.m. July 13 when they responded to the Holiday Inn in Oldsmar after guests complained about a strong odor on marijuana on their floor.
Deputies knocked on the door where the odor was coming from and met the twins. They say the odor was “very strong” when the door was opened.
Mason allowed the deputies to enter the room and he reportedly showed them a small bag of marijuana. However, deputies say they saw several pounds of marijuana individually packaged and in plain sight. In addition, deputies say they saw more than 100 suspected THC cartridges, smoking pipes, an AR-15 rifle and six handguns, one of which turned out to have been stolen.
Deputies contacted the State Attorney’s Office and got a search warrant for the room. During an in-depth search, the reportedly found an AK-47-style rifle, several more pounds of marijuana and an M12 distraction device. Deputies say they also located $36,415 packaged with rubber bands in various denominations.
Deputies say six pistols, one AR-15, one AK-47, 67 pounds of marijuana, 82.5 doses of Alprazolam and 363 suspected THC oil cartridges were taken as evidence from the hotel room.
Detectives then identified a storage unit connected to the suspects and obtained consent to search it. They say they discovered an additional $103,468. In total, $139,883 was seized under the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.