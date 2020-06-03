South Pasadena man jailed for possession child pornography

SOUTH PASADENA — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 74-year-old South Pasadena man about 8:30 a.m. June 3 on multiple child pornography charges.
Raymond William Felts was booked into the county jail on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $2 million.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children unit say that began an investigation in September 2019 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Through their investigation, detectives identified Felts as a suspect.
Detectives spoke with Felts at his home in South Pasadena and he reportedly admitted to having several images of child pornography on his computer. Detectives say he showed them the images and admitted to using them for his sexual pleasure.
Detectives say they seized several devices belonging to Felts and began to obtain a search warrant. Detectives say investigators later discovered hundreds of images of child porn from infants through age 16, on his devices.