PALM HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a two vehicle crash that occurred about 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue, just east of Falcon Ridge Lane in Palm Harbor.
According to deputies with the sheriff’s major accident investigation team, Deputy Afram Bassous, 31, was on-duty at the time of the crash. He was driving his fully marked 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Nebraska Avenue in the median lane.
Ka Man Chan, 39, was driving a 2018 Toyota Highlander in the median lane of westbound Nebraska Avenue, and was stopped for the red light at Belcher Road.
According to investigators, Deputy Bassous failed to stop for traffic and struck the rear passenger corner of Chan's 2018 Highlander.
Bassous was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Chan and the two passengers in her vehicle were evaluated on-scene by paramedics and refused medical treatment.
Deputies say impairment was not a factor in this crash.