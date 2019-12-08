SEMINOLE — A 66-year-old Seminole man died at a local hospital from injuries suffered in a crash that occurred about 10:21 p.m. Dec. 7 near the intersection of Burning Tree Drive and Pinehurst Drive in Seminole.
According to deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team, Robin Aricel Westfall, 17, of Seminole was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla traveling south on Burning Tree Drive before she turned west onto Pinehurst Drive.
The right front bumper of the Corolla then struck Stephen McGill, who was standing in the roadway on the north side of Pinehurst Drive about 40 feet west of Burning Tree Drive.
McGill was transported to St. Petersburg General Hospital where he later died.
Deputies say it is unknown why McGill was standing in the roadway. He lived in a residence on Burning Tree Drive.
The intersection has very poor lighting, and trees and surrounding shrubbery further obstruct visibility when turning west onto Pinehurst Drive from southbound Burning Tree Drive, according to deputies.
Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.