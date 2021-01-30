Clearwater police accuse woman of helping murder suspect

CLEARWATER — Police detectives arrested a 27-year-old Clearwater woman Jan. 28 for assisting a murder suspect who was on the run.
Angela Megan Brandes booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with accessory after the fact. Bail was set at $10,000. She was released on surety bond at 5 a.m. Jan. 29.
Brandes is accused of assisting a second-degree murder suspect, Jarvis Miles, 34, who was wanted for the stabbing death of Samir Dauti on Jan. 26 at the Sunset Lounge in Clearwater.
Police searched for Miles for 48 hours before he turned himself in. Miles and Brandes were booked into the county jail about the same time on Jan. 28.
Police say Brandes is accused of assisting Miles financially and with transportation. She reportedly helped find a place for them to stay and also arranged for a car rental.
According to police, when friends learned of the murder warrant and asked why she was helping him, she responded, "Because I love him."