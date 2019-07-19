Sheriff’s detectives arrest man accused of sexually battering a child

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives say they charged a 33-year-old St. Petersburg man July 19 with one count of sexual battery of a child less than 12 years old and one count of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity.
Don Lamont Johnson was booked into the county jail about 9:49 a.m. Bail was set at $110,000.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation June 18 after a family member of the victim notified the St. Petersburg Police Department that Thompson had inappropriate sexual activity with the victim who was 9-years-old at the time.
Detectives interviewed the victim and learned that in February, while Thompson had familial authority over her, he told her that he needed to check to see if she was still a virgin. Detectives say Thompson reportedly used an adult sex toy on the child and then sexually battered her.
Detectives say the victim also told them that Thompson had her watch a pornographic video on his cellular phone about a month later.
Detectives say they were able to corroborate the victim's allegations. They arrested Thompson at his workplace July 19.