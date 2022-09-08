CLEARWATER — A man has life-threatening injuries after shooting himself on the Memorial Causeway late Thursday, according to Clearwater police.
Both directions of the Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 p.m. Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, police said. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department's mental health unit and other officers responded to the scene to open a dialogue with the individual, according to police.
However, about 30 minutes later, the man shot himself, police said, and he was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.
All lanes of the Causeway have reopened at this time, and the investigation continues.