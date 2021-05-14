CLEARWATER — Police say a 53-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that occurred about 10:18 a.m. May 14 at the corner of Drew Street and Hillcrest Avenue.
Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded.
The man, who had been traveling on a motorcycle, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg via a medical helicopter and was in critical condition.
Police say an adult female, who was driving the car, was taken to All Children’s Hospital as a precaution.
All lanes between Drew Street and North Evergreen and Orangeview avenues were closed for the investigation.
No further details are available at this time.