DUNEDIN — Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies are investigating what they are calling an apparent murder-suicide that occurred at a mobile home in Dunedin.
Deputies went to Lake Haven Mobile Home Park, 1415 Main St. Lot 235 for a welfare check about 9:35 a.m. Feb. 9 after neighbors reported that residents at the home had not been seen in several days.
When deputies arrived at the mobile home, suspicious circumstances prompted them to force entry into the home, according to a media release. After deputies entered the home, they found Frances (Darlene) Neubert, 73, deceased in the front portion of the home. Jeffrey Dinyer, 51, was found deceased in the rear bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Detectives believe Dinyer murdered Neubert and then took his own life.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.