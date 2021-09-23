LARGO — An unidentified man was transported by Bayflight to a local hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Sept. 22 on East Bay Drive in Largo.
Largo police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Bay Drive about 5:20 p.m. Officers say the initial investigation shows that the man stepped out from a bus stop into eastbound traffic and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck traveling in the right lane.
Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor with the driver of the truck.