Sun City woman charged in Clearwater grand theft auto case

CLEARWATER — Clearwater police arrested a 43-year-old Sun City woman about 10:06 p.m. Aug. 6 in connection with the theft of a car from the Dayton Andrews dealership, 2388 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. in Clearwater.
Johna Deeray Lamont was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on multiple charges including grand theft auto and scheming to defraud.
Police say Lamont went to the dealership the afternoon of Aug. 2. She was allowed to test-drive a 2018 Honda Accord, but did not return it. Clearwater police found the car the night of Aug. 4.
Police released photos of the woman suspected of taking the Accord and posted them on social media along with a request for help from the public. Someone recognized Lamont and called. Police say she had dyed her hair after realizing her photo was on social media.