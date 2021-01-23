Detectives charge Largo Man with sexual battery on a minor

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 35-year-old Largo man about 1:15 a.m. Jan. 23 on one charge of sexual battery on a minor.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit found out about an investigation in July 2020, after a female victim reported she had been sexually battered on multiple occasions by Steven Homol. According to the victim, the abuse began in December 2018 when she was 13 years old.
Detectives say Homol and the victim worked together. While at work, Homol would force the victim into the bathroom, sexually batter her, and threaten physical violence against the victim if she notified anyone. The victim told detectives that Homol sexually battered her on multiple occasions.
Detectives say the victim continued a sexual relationship with Homol out of fear that he would hurt her. In addition to the physical threats, Homol would provide the victim with money or gifts so she would not disclose the abuse to anyone.
Through various investigative techniques, detectives developed probable cause for Homol’s arrest.
On Jan. 22, Homol was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department on an unrelated charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and he was transported him to the Pinellas County Jail.
Pinellas detectives interviewed Homol at the jail on Jan. 23, where he reportedly admitted to the sexual battery allegations.
If you have any information regarding this case or may have been a victim, contact Detective Curtin at 727-582-6200 or by email at dcurtin@pcsonet.com.