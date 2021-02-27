Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center started receiving calls from citizens Feb. 27 advising of a potential scam.
According to a media release, unidentified individuals disguised their phone number and called county residents attempting to obtain their personal information.
The scammers identified themselves as a deputy sheriff and when they were questioned by citizens, the scammers hung up. The scammers disguised their phone number as 727-582-6200, the phone number for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
When citizens attempted to call them back they reached the sheriff’s Communications Center.
Deputies advise citizens to never give their personal identifying information over the phone and to always ask questions of the person calling.
If you feel you have been a victim of this scam or a similar one, call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit at 582-6200.