CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the circumstances of a “use of force” incident that occurred Aug. 18 when deputies were attempting to apprehend a suspect in unincorporated Clearwater.
Deputies responded to a 911 call about 10:14 p.m. Aug. 18. Detectives with the Robbery and Homicide Unit say Baudillo Vasquez, 25, of Clearwater called and said he needed police; however, due to a language barrier and because Vasquez was intoxicated 911 telecommunicators had difficulty getting information.
As deputies were responding to the residence, they were notified that an unidentified subject had battered Vasquez and then left the residence on a bicycle.
Deputies circulating the area stopped a man fitting the subject description riding a bicycle not far from the residence. Initially, the unidentified subject was cooperative with deputies but then fled from deputies on foot.
Deputies gave chase and deployed an electronic control weapon in an attempt to stop the man. The man reportedly continued to resist deputies and was handcuffed before losing consciousness.
Detectives say deputies rendered medical aid to the man and paramedics responded to the scene. He was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital and was in critical condition as of Aug. 19.