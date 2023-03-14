SAFETY HARBOR — A Clearwater man has been arrested after a bicyclist was killed March 9, sparking a search for a driver who allegedly left the scene of the Safety Harbor crash.
Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team arrested Timothy Rush, 86, of Clearwater on March 11 after Rush reportedly contacted authorities.
About 9:14 p.m. on March 9, investigators responded to 3180 Enterprise Road in Safety Harbor after reports of an injured person lying in the grass. Deputies said 36-year-old Mindy Miran Yi was riding a bicycle westbound on Enterprise Road along the fog line when a westbound vehicle struck the rear of her bike, ejecting her onto the grass.
Yi was transported to a local hospital and died the next day.
Investigators learned that Rush was in Safety Harbor on the evening of March 9 and left a Knights of Columbus meeting at about 8:45 p.m. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators took possession of Rush’s Buick Enclave, which they said had damage to the passenger side headlight, a shattered windshield at the bottom of the passenger side, and paint on the front bumper matching the color of Yi’s bicycle.
Rush was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.