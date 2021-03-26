St. Petersburg woman charged with first degree murder in father’s death

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 46-year-old St. Petersburg woman about 8:46 a.m. March 26 in connection with the November 2018 death of her father.
Shannon Mary Gillespie was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of first degree murder and one count of simple battery. No bail was set.
Detectives with the Robbery and Homicide Unit say they identified Gillespie as a suspect during their homicide investigation of Shannon Gillespie’s 71-year-old father, Daniel Gillespie Jr.
Deputies initially responded to a private residence at 1506 Meadow Dale Drive in Clearwater on Nov. 15, 2018, for a report of a deceased person. Detectives conducted a death investigation and confirmed that the man had died from unnatural causes.
The Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on the victim on Nov. 17, 2018 and determined that the cause of death was blunt and sharp injuries, and the manner of death was homicide.
Detectives say through new developments in the case, they learned that Shannon Gillespie hid within the residence and waited for the opportunity to surprise her father. Detectives say she then beat and stabbed her father to death.
Detectives say when Shannon Gillespie was arrested at her residence in St. Petersburg she was involved in an altercation with another female on scene and was also charged with battery.