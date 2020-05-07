LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two 17-year-old males in connection with a May 5 shooting in unincorporated Largo.
Deputies say the teenagers drove together to a residence at 122nd Terrace North in Largo, along with other juveniles in another vehicle to fight with a female at the location.
Deputies say one of the 17-year-olds, from Largo, parked on the street and remained in the car, while the second one, from Clearwater, got out of the vehicle and walked towards a group of juveniles gathered outside.
The second teen pulled out a firearm and the majority of the juveniles ran inside the house. He fired several shots towards the group and the residence before returning to the vehicle. The second teen drove them away from the house.
A 14-year-old girl was unable to run inside the house was struck twice in her left arm. She was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released later that night.
Deputies discovered at least one round struck the exterior of the house. Inside the home at the time was a small child who was unharmed.
The teen who drove the vehicle was booked in the Pinellas Juvenile Justice Assessment Center and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (accessory) and throwing a deadly missile into a building (accessory).
The shooter was booked into the county jail and charged with attempted second degree murder and throwing a deadly missile into a building.