Detectives say second man involved in rooster fighting in Clearwater

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a second man Jan. 28 who they say was involved in a possible rooster-fighting ring in unincorporated Clearwater.
Detectives say Yendys Ortega, 28, turned himself in about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28. He was charged with one count of fighting or baiting animals and one count of felony cruelty to animals. Ortega was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $10,000. He was released on surety bond the same day.
Detectives had identified Ortega as the homeowner of the residence where they say rooster fighting was occurring. Ortega and his father, Juan Ortega, raised the 11 roosters removed from the residence on Jan. 17.
Juan Ortega, 49, was arrested Jan. 17 after deputies found evidence of possible rooster fighting. He was charged with one count of fighting or baiting animals and one count of felony cruelty to animals. Bail was set at $10,000. He was released on surety bond the next day.
According to detectives, deputies accompanied Pinellas County Animal Services on an investigation of a complaint of possible rooster fighting at a residence on Verona Avenue on Jan. 17.
During that visit, deputies looking from the roadway reportedly saw several roosters, what appeared to be a fighting ring and multiple cages in the backyard of the residence.
At that time, they asked Juan Ortega for permission to enter the property to conduct a welfare check on the roosters, but he said no.
Detectives then obtained a search warrant from the State Attorney’s Office, Sixth Judicial Circuit, and entered the property. Eleven roosters were seized and collected by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Detectives say all eleven roosters showed signs of being involved in fighting as their combs were cropped and their feathers were removed from the breasts. The roosters also appeared to have injuries to their waddles and combs. Multiple items used in rooster fighting were collected from the backyard to include a whip, training devices, clippers and syringes.